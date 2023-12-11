MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses

Passengers can now pay for their tickets through UPI on all buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), an official said on Monday. The state-run transport body has replaced the old ticketing machines with Android devices for digital payment of bus fares, a spokesperson of the MSRTC told PTI.

The corporation has given around 34,000 Android ticketing machines to conductors, and these devices are equipped with various digital payment facilities, he said.

''The new ticketing machines will generate a QR code, which passengers can scan on their UPI applications and pay the fare,'' the official said, adding that people won't have to carry cash or provide change to conductors during their journey any more.

The MSRTC is one of the largest state-run road transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses. The corporation's buses ferry more than 60 lakh passengers across the state daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)