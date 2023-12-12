Left Menu

US to keep pressing China to take Boeing deliveries -- Raimondo

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday the United States was disappointed China had not resumed taking deliveries of Boeing airplanes and said she would keep pressing the issue. Raimondo also said President Joe Biden raised the issue last month during talks in California with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reuters | Nashua | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:07 IST
US to keep pressing China to take Boeing deliveries -- Raimondo
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday the United States was disappointed China had not resumed taking deliveries of Boeing airplanes and said she would keep pressing the issue.

Raimondo also said President Joe Biden raised the issue last month during talks in California with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We're going to keep pressing," Raimondo said in an interview with Reuters. "There is no reason they shouldn't make good on that commitment."

Boeing is still waiting to resume deliveries of its bestselling 737 MAX to Chinese airlines more than four years after they were halted following two deadly crashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023