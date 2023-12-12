US to keep pressing China to take Boeing deliveries -- Raimondo
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday the United States was disappointed China had not resumed taking deliveries of Boeing airplanes and said she would keep pressing the issue. Raimondo also said President Joe Biden raised the issue last month during talks in California with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday the United States was disappointed China had not resumed taking deliveries of Boeing airplanes and said she would keep pressing the issue.
Raimondo also said President Joe Biden raised the issue last month during talks in California with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We're going to keep pressing," Raimondo said in an interview with Reuters. "There is no reason they shouldn't make good on that commitment."
Boeing is still waiting to resume deliveries of its bestselling 737 MAX to Chinese airlines more than four years after they were halted following two deadly crashes.
