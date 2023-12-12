PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate GPAI Summit 2023 to propel AI innovation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 today at 5:30 pm at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The summit, running from December 12 to 14, gathers influential minds from various sectors, marking a crucial moment for the collaborative advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

As the host city, New Delhi is buzzing with anticipation, gearing up to welcome key stakeholders, experts, and enthusiasts in the field of AI. The inaugural event will set the tone for three days of insightful discussions, deliberations, and collaborations. Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to this Summit by actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI.

"India's election to its Council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to Safe & Trusted AI," PM Modi wrote in a LinkedIn post on December 8 in run-up to the event. PM Modi asserted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was one area where its applications were expanding at an exponential rate.

"This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation - young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential. India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future" the PM had said in his LinkedIn post. "In the last 9-10 years, India and its citizens have leap-frogged with the help of technology. It won't be an exaggeration to say that India achieved, in a matter of few years, what took other countries a generation. This was possible through the fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion" the PM further wrote.

The Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023 will see leaders of the GovTech sector discuss important AI advancements achieved over the past year as well as cutting-edge development strategies for the next few years. The GPAI Summit encompasses crucial governing body meetings and a range of side events designed to showcase AI progress and foster engaging discussions.

The GPAI Summit is grounded in the principles of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, a multi-stakeholder initiative with the mission to bridge the gap between AI theory and practice. With a shared commitment to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Recommendation on Artificial Intelligence, GPAI serves as a collaborative platform that brings together experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organizations, and academia to foster international cooperation.

The summit unfolds against the backdrop of increasing global reliance on AI technologies, making it a focal point for discussions on responsible and ethical AI development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his inaugural address, is expected to emphasize the importance of harnessing AI's potential while upholding ethical considerations.

The GPAI Summit 2023 is poised to be a milestone event, offering a unique opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to shaping the future of AI. With a rich lineup of events and a diverse array of participants, the summit is set to catalyse collaborations, innovations, and discussions that will leave a lasting impact on the trajectory of artificial intelligence on a global scale. (ANI)

