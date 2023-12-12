Militant attack kills four security officials in northwest Pakistan - official
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 10:28 IST
Militants on Tuesday attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan, killing four security officials and wounding several others, officials said.
Another 28 people were also wounded in the attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district, said a state-run rescue service official Aizaz Mehmood.
Pakistani Taliban said in a statement their militants carried out the attack, adding more details will be issued later.
