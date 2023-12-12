World Bank, WFP deepen partnership against backdrop of record food insecurity

Against a backdrop of record food insecurity across the globe, the World Bank and the World Food Programme (WFP) agreed today to deepen their partnership in several priority areas at the country level. Leaders from both institutions met in Rome for a day-long discussion co-chaired by Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director of Operations, and Carl Skau, WFP Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer.

“Among the challenges the world faces, few are as pressing as food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by climate change, rising food prices, and conflict. With each new crisis, we are reminded how critical it is to join forces to strengthen resilience and improve food systems while protecting livelihoods,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director of Operations. “Responding to crises is not enough. We must prepare for future shocks and build robust food systems. This is why our partnership with WFP is so important.”

The two institutions committed to further scaling up joint efforts to help governments and communities boost food security, transform food systems, and expand adaptive social protection programs. The collaboration will have a particular focus on addressing the interconnected challenges of food insecurity, climate change, fragility, and poverty. Leveraging the distinct comparative advantages of the two institutions, the partnership will aim to improve programmatic alignment, anchored in data and knowledge sharing, with a sharp focus on strengthening the capacities of institutions in the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

“Our longstanding partnership has helped millions of people rise out of poverty and become more food secure. Together, we support governments deal with shocks, build human capital, and transform food systems,” said Carl Skau, WFP Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “Hunger in a world of plenty is one of the defining global challenges of our time. Our teams will continue to drive innovation and impact by linking our work in a complementary manner.”