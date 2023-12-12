Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-UK labour data takes the stage before US inflation

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee UK labour market data on Tuesday will take centre stage as Europe wakes up, with traders trying to gauge just how much inflationary pressure remains in Britain's economy ahead of a Bank of England meeting on Thursday. The spotlight will then turn to U.S. inflation later in the day as the Federal Reserve kick starts its two-day policy setting meeting that will make or break expectations around rate cuts next year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-UK labour data takes the stage before US inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee UK labour market data on Tuesday will take centre stage as Europe wakes up, with traders trying to gauge just how much inflationary pressure remains in Britain's economy ahead of a Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

The spotlight will then turn to U.S. inflation later in the day as the Federal Reserve kick starts its two-day policy setting meeting that will make or break expectations around rate cuts next year. Wages in Britain, excluding bonuses, in the three months to October are expected to slow to a 7.4% rise, analysts estimate, compared with a 7.7% rise in September. The data will likely keep the central bank on guard for inflationary pressures.

While the BOE is expected to keep rates steady on Thursday, the focus is on when and how fast it will cut rates. Traders expect the British central bank to cut rates at a slower pace than the Fed. Investors have slightly dialled back their expectations of the Fed cutting rates early next year. Markets are now pricing in a 45% chance of a rate cut in March compared with 57% a week earlier, according to CME FedWatch tool.

And that brings us to 2023's final central bank bonanza, with investors bracing for policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank apart from the BOE and the Fed. All that has meant investors have been cautious this week, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5%, while the dollar drifted lower, with the yen recouping some of its steep overnight losses.

Futures indicate European bourses are set for a muted start. In corporate news, "Fortnite" maker Epic Games has prevailed in its high-profile antitrust trial over Alphabet's Google in a ruling that if it holds could upend the entire app store economy.

French drugmaker Sanofi will be in focus after it announced it was terminating a deal to exclusively license a drug that Maze Therapeutics is developing to treat Pompe disease because of objections from the U.S. government. Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Economic events: UK ILO unemployment rate for Oct; data on UK average earnings in the three months to October 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023