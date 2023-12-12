Chemical tanker that was hit by missile off Yemen heads for safe port, owner says

The chemical tanker that was struck by a missile off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday is now headed for a safe port, the ship's Norwegian owner, Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The STRINDA tanker's crew of 22 from India are all unhurt, Mowinckel Chair Geir Belsnes said.

