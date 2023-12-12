Left Menu

China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Hong Kong in maiden flight outside the mainland

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:37 IST
China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Hong Kong in maiden flight outside the mainland

A Chinese C919 jet arrived in Hong Kong on Tuesday in the Chinese-made plane's first foray outside of mainland China as its manufacturer prepares to take on Airbus and Boeing in the market for single-aisle commercial aircraft.

The C919 and another Chinese-made aircraft, an ARJ21, will be on display at Hong Kong's international airport until Sunday.

The C919 is due to perform a fly-past over the city's scenic Victoria Harbor on Saturday.

The maker of the C919, the Commercial Aircraft Company of China, or COMAC, designed many of the C919's parts, but some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.

The narrow-bodied airliner was in development for 16 years and received certification in 2022. It has a maximum range of about 3,500 miles (5,630 kilometres) and is designed to carry 158-168 passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023