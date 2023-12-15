China says Taiwan's restrictive measures constitute trade barriers
China has determined that the restrictive trade measures taken by Taiwan against it constitute trade barriers, its commerce ministry said on Friday.
China launched an investigation into what it says are Taiwan's trade barriers in April, and had extended the investigation period to Jan. 12.
