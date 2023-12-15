Gateway Distriparks inducts new container train, to add 2 more by March

Logistics operator Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) on Friday said it inducted one new high-capacity container train and is looking to have two more such trains by March next year. With this, the company will have a total of 34 container trains by the end of this financial year, Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) said in a statement. In addition to this, the company said, it has also introduced 60 new BSVI-compliant road trailers a significant move towards green and sustainable logistics.

These new trains are being added on a long-term lease basis, aligning with the company's goal to fully utilise the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor's (DFC) capabilities, it stated. This corridor allows for heavier loads and significantly faster transit times, essential for modern logistics operations, it said. The newly-added train will commence services from Friday, the company added.

GDL also said it is well-positioned in North and West India to maximise the benefits of the DFC.

The expansion of train fleet is part of the company's efforts towards growth, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability, GDL said. ''We continue to focus on sustainable growth and innovation, aiming to provide the best service to our clients. The expansion of our fleet and the strategic use of our network along with first and last-mile connectivity, marks a significant step forward in our journey,'' said Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Gateway Distriparks Ltd. The company said its network of container terminals is strategically located to utilise the corridor for the longest possible distances, implementing a hub and spoke model. This approach ensures optimal use of our resources, enhancing our service delivery and operational efficiency, it said. The company also said it continues with the ongoing conversion of existing diesel vehicles to CNG and is exploring the integration of electric vehicles in the near future as well as part of the ongoing efforts to adopt greener and more sustainable logistics practices. GDL has a network of 10 container depots and freight stations across the country, operating a fleet of 32 train sets along with more than 560 trailers for transportation between its facilities and maritime ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)