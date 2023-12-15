ADB, Tonga sign $16.18 million grants for integrated health and care services

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Tonga today signed grant agreements totaling $16.18 million to help provide safe, high-quality integrated health and care services for older people and their caregivers.

ADB will contribute $11.5 million to the program, including $5.5 million from the Asian Development Fund gender thematic pool. The Climate Change Fund will provide $600,000, while the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific will provide grant financing equivalent to $3 million. The Government of Tonga will provide $1.08 million counterpart contribution.

Tonga’s Acting Minister for Finance Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez signed the grant agreements at a virtual event held in the presence of Acting Japan Ambassador Toshiyuki Daishoji.

“Tonga is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, facing hazards such as cyclones, drought, heatwaves, and rising sea level,” Ms. ‘Utoikamanu said. “Older people, and especially older women, are particularly vulnerable to these hazards because they often have mobility limitations and are more prone to heat-related illnesses, placing them at risk during and after extreme weather events.”

“For the first time, Tonga will implement a multifaceted approach to aged care involving physical, emotional, social, and psychological aspects,” Ms. Gutierrez said. “The project aims to promote healthy aging for older people and a more sustainable and positive caregiving experience for caregivers.”

“The project will promote an intergenerational approach to care involving community and youth through programs that will allow older people to teach their traditional knowledge to younger generation,” said Mr. Daishoji.

The Tonga Integrated Aged Care Project will build four community-based daycare centers, one in a central area of the main island-Tongatapu, and three smaller centers in the districts of East and West Tongatapu and Vava’u. These centers will offer gender-responsive, disability-inclusive, and climate resilient integrated health and care services and other community-based services.

Caregiver support is central to the project, incorporating measures to address caregivers’ needs and promote strategic, transformative approaches to caregiving. The ADF thematic pool funding will be used to help reduce and rebalance unpaid care and the domestic work of women as frontline care providers. This financing will also support targeted interventions to help prevent gender-based violence and abuse of older people, and will promote the equal participation of men and women in caregiving. The ADF provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.