Close shave for passengers as bus catches fire in Karnataka

Passengers had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in from Bengaluru to Vijayapura was gutted in fire moments after they deboarded it on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred at Hittanahalli village on the outskirts of Viajayapura, they said.

The driver noticed smoke in the bus and immediately got all the passengers, deboarded leaving behind their belongings. The bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes in no time, police said.

The reason behind the incident was not known.

Soon after learning about the incident, police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

