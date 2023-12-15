Left Menu

Russian Railways calls Finland's train seizure unlawful

Russian Railways on Friday said Finland's state-owned railway company VR had acted unlawfully in seizing four trains co-owned through a joint venture. was not agreed," Russian Railways said in a statement. VR said on Thursday it had seized the Allegro trains that used to travel between the two countries after more than 18 months of negotiations without any result.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:56 IST
Russian Railways calls Finland's train seizure unlawful
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Railways on Friday said Finland's state-owned railway company VR had acted unlawfully in seizing four trains co-owned through a joint venture. "The transfer of trains ... was not agreed," Russian Railways said in a statement.

VR said on Thursday it had seized the Allegro trains that used to travel between the two countries after more than 18 months of negotiations without any result. Passenger trains between Finland and Russia were suspended in March 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

VR said the Russian government had neglected its financial obligations towards the Karelian Trains joint venture and redeemed Karelian Trains' loans to Finnish banks when the venture faced bankruptcy in June 2023, obtaining rights that allowed it to seize the trains. "Repeated proposals from Russian Railways to resume operation of Allegro trains within the framework of existing agreements were not accepted by the Finnish side," Russian Railways said.

Russian Railways said VR's failure to accept its proposals had resulted in lost income and an inability to fulfil obligations. "Thus, the unlawful actions of VR and the Finnish management of Karelian Trains led to the insolvency of the latter," Russian Railways said.

The Allegro trains, tilting high-speed trains also known as Sm6, each consist of seven carriages, according to VR. The trains are expected to be put into service in domestic long-distance travel in Finland from 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023