Andhra Pradesh MLC Shaik Sabjee dies in car mishap
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member Shaik Sabjee died in a car crash at Cherukuvada village in West Godavari district on Friday, said a police official.Sabjee 57 was on his way to Bhimavaram from Eluru when his hatchback collided head-on with a similar vehicle in Cherukuvada around 12.30 PM, the official said.The car coming in the opposite direction was wobbling. Sabjee died on the spot, West Godavari district superintendent of police U Ravi Prakash told PTI.
Sabjee (57) was on his way to Bhimavaram from Eluru when his hatchback collided head-on with a similar vehicle in Cherukuvada around 12.30 PM, the official said.
''The car coming in the opposite direction was wobbling. Sabjee died on the spot,'' West Godavari district superintendent of police U Ravi Prakash told PTI. The accident occurred within Undi police station limits, the official said.
Employed as a teacher, Sabjee was an independent MLC under the Teachers' quota from East and West Godavari districts with a term till 2027.
