Left Menu

Delhi airport expected to have full body scanners by May 2024: BCAS chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:41 IST
Delhi airport expected to have full body scanners by May 2024: BCAS chief
  • Country:
  • India

Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

Besides, Computed Tomography X-ray (CTX) machines whereby passengers will not be required to remove electronic items from their hand baggage during the security check are also anticipated to be installed by May next year.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan on Friday said the deadline for installing the full body scanners and CTX machines at certain airports is being extended.

The deadline for installing the full body scanners at airports with more than 10 million annual passenger traffic is December 31. The last date for installation of CTX machines at airports with more than 5 million passengers is also the same.

At a briefing in the national capital, Hasan said there have been some provisioning issues and BCAS is in discussions with airport operators on the installation of the scanners.

''We expect the full body scanners and X-ray machines to come in May...,'' he said and added that both are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May next year.

The Delhi airport is the country's largest airport and passenger traffic is expected to cross 70 million in the current fiscal ending March 2024.

Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports.

BCAS will be deploying the full body scanners in a phased manner Last year, BCAS recommended installation of scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports whereby passengers will not be required to take out electronic devices from their hand baggage before going through the scanner.

At present, passengers have to remove and keep electronic items in a separate tray during security check at airports.

The scanners used at airports provide a two-dimensional view of the objects inside hand baggage. Installation of such scanners is also expected to help in speeding up the security check-in process at airports.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world.

Domestic airlines carried more than 13.82 crore passengers during the January- November 2023 period, as per the latest official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023