Germany's Hapag-Lloyd says container ship attacked close to Yemen coast, no crew injured

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's Al Jasrah vessel was attacked on Friday while sailing close to the coast of Yemen although no crew were injured, a spokesperson said.

"Hapag-Lloyd will take additional measures to secure the safety of our crews," the spokesperson added, declining further comment.

British maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel sustained physical damage from a projectile, which caused a "fire onboard".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)