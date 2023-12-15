Germany's Hapag-Lloyd says container ship attacked close to Yemen coast, no crew injured
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's Al Jasrah vessel was attacked on Friday while sailing close to the coast of Yemen although no crew were injured, a spokesperson said.
"Hapag-Lloyd will take additional measures to secure the safety of our crews," the spokesperson added, declining further comment.
British maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel sustained physical damage from a projectile, which caused a "fire onboard".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hapag-Lloyd
- Hapag-Lloyd's Al Jasrah
- German
- Ambrey
- British
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany plans to exceed 2% defence spending target next year - DefMin
German bond yields hit four-month low before inflation data
Teenage suspects accused of plotting to blow up a small truck at a German Christmas market
German court finds govt climate policy unlawful, orders emergency action
Three German delegations participates at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023