CISF orders 'enquiry' after TN CM claims jawan harassed woman at airport for not knowing Hindi
However, we have ordered an enquiry into the incident, the force posted on X through its official handle on Thursday.The chief minister had posted on Thursday that the recurring incidents of passengers from non-Hindi speaking states facing harassment by CISF personnel for not knowing Hindi and being forced to accept the misguided notion that Hindi is the national language of India are deeply concerning.
The CISF has ordered an ''enquiry'' following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's claim that a woman from his state was harassed by a constable of the force at the Goa airport after she said she does not know Hindi.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards 67 civil airports of the country.
''Warm Greetings. CISF is a CAPF with personnel representing all states of India. We take pride in the nation's linguistic diversity and respect the same while interacting with nearly 10 lakh passengers daily. However, we have ordered an enquiry into the incident,'' the force posted on X through its official handle on Thursday.
The chief minister had posted on Thursday that ''the recurring incidents of passengers from non-Hindi speaking states facing harassment by CISF personnel for not knowing Hindi and being forced to accept the misguided notion that Hindi is the national language of India are deeply concerning''. ''As the passenger Sharmilaa rightly pointed out, this is not just an issue concerning individuals but reflects a systemic insensitivity. It is imperative that the @CISFHQrs takes immediate steps to sensitise its personnel on how to treat passengers and educates them about the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of our Union,'' he wrote in English preceded by a similar post in Tamil.
Discrimination has no place in India and let's ensure equal respect for all languages, Stalin had said.
