Traffic advisory in east Delhi's Karkardooma in view of Dhirendra Shastri's 'katha'

The traffic movement will be affected in east Delhi's Karkardooma area in view of 'Shri Ram Hanuman Samvaad' (katha) by Dhirendra Shastri also known as Bageshwar Dham from Saturday, officials said.

According to an advisory, the traffic movement will be restricted from Karkardooma red light to Satayam Chowk on Maharaja Surajmal Road, Vivek Vihar, in view of Shri Ram Hanuman Samvaad (Katha) by Dhirender Shastri from Saturday to Monday at CBD.

The motorists are advised to follow alternative routes via Balmiki Marg (Road number 72) from Karkardooma Red Light to Balmiki Marg -Gurudawara Road intersection and thereafter Gurudawara Road upto Satayam Chowk on Maharaja Surajmal Road, Vivek Vihar, the advisory stated.

The traffic advisory signage at appropriate locations has been placed for the guidance of the commuters and adequate staff has been deployed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic, it said. The advisory said the motorists are advised to follow the diversions and obey instructions of the traffic police.

The traffic advisory said the people are advised to use public transport and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance in normal flow of traffic. Any such vehicle will be towed away and will be prosecuted as per law. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police immediately, the advisory added.

A Kalash Yatra is being organised by 'International Siddhashram Shakti Centre' on Saturday starting from Shri Ram Mandir in Surajmal Vihar, police said. The yatra will commence around 9 am and will culminate around 12 pm at CBD.

The advisory further said the yatra will start from A-Block, Shri Ram Mandir, Surajmal Vihar to Keventer Market to Rishabh Vihar Market to Anand Vihar Petrol Pump Road to CBD Ground, Shahdara (venue of Katha).

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the route from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday till the closure of function, it added.

