UK's Cameron welcomes Israeli decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:24 IST
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron welcomed Israel's decision on Friday to allow the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.
"Very pleased to see Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom," Cameron said on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's a vital step towards ensuring significantly more lifesaving aid can reach people in Gaza."
