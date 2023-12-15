Left Menu

AP cabinet okays proposals for welfare pension hike, Vizag metro rail DPR

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:46 IST
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved several key proposals which encompassed hiking welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month, approving Visakhapatnam metro rail's detailed project report (DPR) among others.

The cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also approved the decision to raise YSR Pension Kanuka (welfare pension to eligible poor people) from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 per month.

The pension is doled out to eligible old people, widows, single women, HIV positive persons and others.

Besides, the YSRC government approved the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) to build a four-corridor metro rail in Visakhapatnam with a network of 77 km.

At the meeting, a decision was taken to raise the limit of free treatment to poor people under YSR Aarogyasri health scheme to Rs 25 lakh.

The Chief Minister noted that raising the limit to Rs 25 lakh is the most significant milestone in the history of YSR Aarogyasri scheme, said an official press release.

The cabinet gave its nod for setting up cancer treatment wings in seven government hospitals across the state, located at Srikakulam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati and Anantapur.

Aimed at promoting beach tourism, the government approved a proposal to allot five acres of land to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department at Akkupalli village in Srikakulam district.

The cabinet also observed two minutes' silence in homage to MLC Shaik Sabjee who died in a car crash today.

