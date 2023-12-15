Left Menu

Turkish Airlines announces order for 220 additional aircraft from Airbus

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:06 IST
Turkiye's national carrier, Turkish Airlines, said on Friday that it is placing an order for 220 new planes from Airbus as it seeks to expand its fleet.

In a statement to Turkiye's public disclosures platform, KAP, Turkish Airlines announced that it will buy 150 narrow-body A321 Neo aircraft in addition to 50 wide-body A350-900 jets, 15 of the A350-1000 planes and five A350F cargo aircraft.

The company also would procure engine maintenance services and spare engines for the A350 aircraft from Rolls-Royce, according to the statement.

Airbus said the latest order increases Turkish Airlines' total order to 504 planes, adding that 212 have already been delivered.

''By modernizing our fleet with more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, we are reinforcing our leading position in global aviation and contributing to the nation's prominence as an aviation hub," Turkish Airlines board Chairman Ahmet Bolat said in a news release from Toulouse, France-based Airbus.

The airline is vying to turn its hub in Istanbul into a major centre for international transport.

Turkish Airlines spokesman was not available for further information on the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

