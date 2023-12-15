Left Menu

CR, WR to operate block for FOB girder launching, Gokhale bridge work

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:07 IST
CR, WR to operate block for FOB girder launching, Gokhale bridge work
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to launch girders of a 5-metre wide foot overbridge at Thane station, an official said.

The block will start at 10:10pm on Saturday and end at 3:40am on Sunday, a CR release informed.

''The girders will be launched using 140-ton capacity cranes. Due to the block, nearly two dozen Up and Down direction mail-express trains will be diverted on alternate lines and will arrive 10 to 15 minutes later than their scheduled time,'' it said.

''Suburban services on Thane-Vashi/Panvel will remain affected due to the block.

Suburban trains will remain cancelled on UP and DOWN Trans-Harbour lines during the block period,'' the release added.

Meanwhile, Western Railway also announced a 3-hour traffic and power block for construction work of Gokhale bridge at Andheri station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The block on all lines will be between 1:40am and 4:40am.

Due to this block, eight suburban services will be cancelled, while four other trains will be regulated, WR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023