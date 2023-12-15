CR, WR to operate block for FOB girder launching, Gokhale bridge work

Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to launch girders of a 5-metre wide foot overbridge at Thane station, an official said.

The block will start at 10:10pm on Saturday and end at 3:40am on Sunday, a CR release informed.

''The girders will be launched using 140-ton capacity cranes. Due to the block, nearly two dozen Up and Down direction mail-express trains will be diverted on alternate lines and will arrive 10 to 15 minutes later than their scheduled time,'' it said.

''Suburban services on Thane-Vashi/Panvel will remain affected due to the block.

Suburban trains will remain cancelled on UP and DOWN Trans-Harbour lines during the block period,'' the release added.

Meanwhile, Western Railway also announced a 3-hour traffic and power block for construction work of Gokhale bridge at Andheri station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The block on all lines will be between 1:40am and 4:40am.

Due to this block, eight suburban services will be cancelled, while four other trains will be regulated, WR said.

