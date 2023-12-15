Left Menu

Plans afoot for ISBT at Delhi airport

The ISBT will address the issue of lack of dedicated stands or parking spaces for these buses.In a communication to the Delhi governments Transport Department, the Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL said it has planned an intermodal transport hub at IGI Airport near Aerocity Metro station that shall also include an Airport ISBT as a primary facility to serve long-distance interstate passengers along with the upcoming metro station on the Phase 4 Line under construction by the DMRC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:11 IST
The Delhi airport will soon get an ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminal) as the DIAL has planned an intermodal transport hub at the IGI airport, according to an official communication. The ISBT will address the issue of lack of dedicated stands or parking spaces for these buses.

In a communication to the Delhi government's Transport Department, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it has planned an intermodal transport hub at IGI Airport near Aerocity Metro station that shall also include an Airport ISBT as a primary facility to serve long-distance interstate passengers along with the upcoming metro station on the Phase 4 Line under construction by the DMRC. ''Keeping in view the merits of such an integrated transport hub for efficient intermodal integration, the proposed airport ISBT is being planned as a state-of-the-art facility for operating inter-state luxury buses to serve airport passengers,'' it added.

The department is examining the proposal and is yet to give its nod. The communication said the ISBT and the supporting passenger amenities shall be developed by the DIAL either directly or through a nominee or concessionaire in consultation with the transport department The capital cost for the development of the facilities shall be incurred by the DIAL or its concessionaire.

The DIAL has sought permission from the transport department to develop and operate the Airport ISBT to serve inter-state buses. The DIAL has sought the approval of transport department to formally declare the upcoming ISBT to serve all kinds of buses, including government and luxury ones. There are also plans to develop the place commercially with retail outlets, F&B places and EV charging facility, the communication said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

