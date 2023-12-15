Kerala: Auto-rickshaw collides with tempo-traveller, 5 killed

Five people, including two children, were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Mancheri near here, police said.

The auto-rickshaw's driver Abdul Majeed (50) and passengers Thesleema (34) Muhsina (32) and their children Raiha Fathima (4) and Rinsha Fathima (7) died in the accident, they said.

The auto-rickshaw collided with the tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from neighbouring Karnataka, police said.

Five Sabarimala pilgrims suffered minor injuries, police added.

