Left Menu

Kerala: Auto-rickshaw collides with tempo-traveller, 5 killed

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:47 IST
Kerala: Auto-rickshaw collides with tempo-traveller, 5 killed
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including two children, were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Mancheri near here, police said.

The auto-rickshaw's driver Abdul Majeed (50) and passengers Thesleema (34) Muhsina (32) and their children Raiha Fathima (4) and Rinsha Fathima (7) died in the accident, they said.

The auto-rickshaw collided with the tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from neighbouring Karnataka, police said.

Five Sabarimala pilgrims suffered minor injuries, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023