Kerala: Auto-rickshaw collides with tempo-traveller, 5 killed
PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:47 IST
Five people, including two children, were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Mancheri near here, police said.
The auto-rickshaw's driver Abdul Majeed (50) and passengers Thesleema (34) Muhsina (32) and their children Raiha Fathima (4) and Rinsha Fathima (7) died in the accident, they said.
The auto-rickshaw collided with the tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from neighbouring Karnataka, police said.
Five Sabarimala pilgrims suffered minor injuries, police added.
