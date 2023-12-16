Left Menu

2 coaches of Mumbai-bound train decouples near Bengal’s Uluberia, none hurt

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2023 00:06 IST
Two coaches of a Mumbai-bound train got decoupled near Uluberia station in West Bengal on Friday evening, officials said.

There is no report of any injury as the train was not moving at a high speed , they said.

The two coaches of the 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail got decoupled around 9.30 pm in Birshibpur area.

Senior officials have reached the spot and are assessing the situation, said Aditya Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Eastern Railway. The train would resume its journey as soon as the coupling is restored, he said.

