Left Menu

PM hails Cabinet approval to declare Surat airport as international airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 00:53 IST
PM hails Cabinet approval to declare Surat airport as international airport
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal to declare the Surat airport as an international airport, saying it will boost connectivity and commerce.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Surat is synonymous with dynamism, innovation and vibrancy. Today's Cabinet decision on declaring Surat Airport as an international one will boost connectivity and commerce.'' ''And, it will give the world an opportunity to discover Surat's amazing hospitality, especially the culinary delights,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023