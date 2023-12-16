Left Menu

Woman comes under metro at Inderlok Station, dies

A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station succumbed to wounds on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital, an official from the transporter said.The woman, Reena, had come under a metro train on Thursday after a part of her clothing got stuck between the metro doors as they closed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The woman, Reena, had come under a metro train on Thursday after a part of her clothing got stuck between the metro doors as they closed. It could not be known whether the woman was getting off of the train or boarding it. ''An incident took place at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday,'' Delhi Metro's Chief Public Relations Officer Anuj Dayal said.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into this incident, Dayal said.

An officer from the Delhi Police said that as of now, no case has been registered in the matter. ''Police are probing it and if needed, legal opinion shall be taken,'' the person said. Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident.

''When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died,'' he said. Reena's husband died around seven-year-ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter, Vicky said.

