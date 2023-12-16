Left Menu

One killed, four injured as auto carrying devotees overturns in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devotee was killed and four others were seriously injured when an auto rickshaw overturned in the Vrindavan area here, police said on Saturday.

The driver of the auto rickshaw has been arrested, they added.

Vrindavan SHO Anand Kumar Shahi said the accident took place on Friday near Atalla Chungi when the five devotees who had come from Kanpur were going from Mathura railway station towards Vrindavan.

The five injured victims were taken to the government hospital in Vrindavan, where doctors declared dead Prakat Katiyar (32), resident of Balram Nagar in Kanpur, Shahi said.

The remaining injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the SHO added.

