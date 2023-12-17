Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi, no casualty

A fire broke out at a wooden material godown in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Sunday, officials said.

The information about the blaze was received at about 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said The fire broke out at the ground floor of the building, he said, adding that efforts are on to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported, he said.

