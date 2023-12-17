Left Menu

5 killed in road accident in Odisha's Sundargarh

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons died and two others suffered injuries in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Sunday, after a speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, police said.

The accident took place near Telendihi village in the afternoon when the seven passengers were returning from a picnic, they said.

Five persons died on the spot, a police officer said, adding, the injured have been admitted to Sundargarh town hospital and their condition is critical.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

