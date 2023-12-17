Left Menu

Five injured as SUV overturns after hitting bike in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were critically injured when an SUV overturned after crashing into a motorcycle here on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Rajiv chowk underpass towards Sohna around 7.30 pm, they said.

''We have removed the damaged Scorpio and bike from the scene of the accident and are waiting for the statement of the injured,'' a police officer said.

Two bike riders and three occupants of the SUV, who were injured in the accident, were taken to hospital by the local people, police said.

Three women and two men were travelling in the SUV at the time of the crash, they said.

''The injured were rushed to hospital and are being treated there. We are trying to get a statement from the injured,'' said Inspector Poonam Hooda, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

