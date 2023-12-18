Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035

Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.

The new rules, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, would help ensure supply is available to the Canadian market and shorten wait times to get an electric vehicle, the source told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports. The Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Quebec already have the same regulated sales targets.

Zero-emission vehicles - which include battery electric, plug-in and hydrogen models - must represent 20% of all new car sales in 2026, 60% in 2030 and 100% in 2035, the source said on condition of anonymity. Officials at Canada's environment ministry declined comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)