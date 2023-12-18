Left Menu

8 people killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 10:17 IST
8 people killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were killed after a speeding pickup vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said. The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga, an official said.

Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023