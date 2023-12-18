Left Menu

4 killed as truck hits pick-up van in UP

PTI | Jalaun | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed and as many injured when their pick-up van was hit by a truck near a toll plaza here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said some people were travelling from Madhya Pradesh in a pick-up truck that was hit by a truck near Katehari toll plaza on Sunday night, killing four persons, including two minors.

The deceased has been identified as Aniruddha (2), Priyanka (28), Nancy (16) and Munni Devi (50), the police officer said, adding the injured have been taken to hospital.

''The truck is being identified and its driver will be arrested soon,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

