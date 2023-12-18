Modern High School International inaugurates a new campus offering IGCSE and IBDP programs from grade 6 onwards in Ballygunge

VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18: Modern High School International (MHSI) proudly announces the inauguration of its new campus in Kolkata. Carrying forward the esteemed legacy of Modern High School for Girls, one of Kolkata's most revered educational institutions, this new school signifies a continuation of the rich tradition of academic excellence and holistic education associated with the Modern High School name. The institution has consistently produced accomplished individuals, instilling values, leadership qualities, and a passion for learning.

Conveniently located at the intersection of Gurusaday Road and Syed Amir Ali Avenue in south Kolkata, Modern High School International's curriculum is meticulously crafted to cultivate a profound understanding of the intricacies of the interconnected and an increasingly globalised world. MHSI will not only continue with the remarkable legacy of providing a culture of intellectual curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking to students, but is a testament to Nirmala Birla's commitment to the city of Kolkata. Modern High School International has been awarded the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification, the highest certification accorded to any building, for its commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and promoting a healthy learning environment. This certification to the new building was received on Nov 23rd, 2023.

The institution's commitment to academic excellence is evident in its state-of-the-art science laboratories on the third floor and a wellness zone that provides students with a gadget-free space to relax and recharge. The central atrium enhances the campus's architectural design, contributing to a refreshing and pleasant learning environment. Its dynamic classrooms are equipped with cutting-edge educational technology to spaces that encourage collaboration. Every aspect of the campus is designed with the holistic development of students in mind. Commenting on the formal inauguration, Nirmala Birla, Chairperson, Modern High School international, "Our vision for Modern High School International is to continue to do what we have been doing at Modern High School for decades - to uphold our values of excellence, integrity, and inclusivity. The IGCSE and IBDP curricula at Modern High School International focuses on immersive learning experiences that go beyond textbooks. Our aim is not just to create students who excel academically, but also young people who are compassionate, empathetic, and socially responsible."

Modern High School International and Modern High School for Girls are situated in Kolkata. The Trusts supported by the C K Birla Group (a 2.9bn USD diversified conglomerate employing 30,000 employees with 50 manufacturing facilities across India and overseas), encompass a diverse array of institutions, each contributing significantly to various fields. Notable establishments include the Birla Institute of Technology in Mesra, Ranchi, and the Rukmini Birla Modern High School in Jaipur, both exemplifying academic excellence. The G P Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute in Hyderabad underscores the trust's commitment to advancement and knowledge sharing about science, astronomy, archaeology and art. Additionally, the Birla Institute of Scientific Research, BM Birla Planetaria, Nirmala Birla Gallery of Modern Art, Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), BM Birla Heart Research Centre, Rukmani Birla Hospital in Jaipur, and GP Birla Educational Foundation collectively form a legacy that spans education, healthcare, and cultural enrichment.

Contact details Varun Bhardwaj

9599994592 Kaizzen PR

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)