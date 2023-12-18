Left Menu

Terumo India Advances Treatment Options for Heart Disease with the Launch of Ultimaster Nagomi

Terumo India, the Indian arm of Japan based Terumo Corporation (TSE

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:03 IST
Terumo India Advances Treatment Options for Heart Disease with the Launch of Ultimaster Nagomi
Terumo India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], December 18: Terumo India, the Indian arm of Japan based Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, recently announced the launch of Ultimaster Nagomi™, a Drug-Eluting Stent intended for use in the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the cause of 25 per cent of all deaths in India with a prevalence of around 54.5 million in the country. Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) are specialized types of stents meant for use in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Investments are being made towards newer generation stents which can enhance the safety and effectiveness of coronary artery treatments.

Ultimaster Nagomi™, by Terumo India, is one such new generation Drug-Eluting Stent that can facilitate smooth navigation to complex arteries and adapt to any vessel size with ease. The optimal design of the Ultimaster Nagomi™ makes it suitable for any small or large sized coronary artery, enabling customized stent selection for a larger patient subset. Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director of Terumo India, expressed, "Ultimaster Nagomi™[?] embodies the legacy of Japanese technology, supported by robust clinical evidence from the Ultimaster™[?] family across various procedures. Our goal is to introduce cutting-edge Japanese technologies to benefit all Indian patients, allowing them access to the latest innovations in healthcare."

Elaborating on the need, Nitin Stephen Abel, Director of Terumo Intervention Systems India, said, "Over the years, DES has evolved to become a preferred option for heart related treatments. Given the rising occurrences of cardiovascular diseases, continuous advancements in treatment methods are essential. Introduction of Ultimaster Nagomi™ will be a notable development for the cardiac care ecosystem in India." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023