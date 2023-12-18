BlackRock to invest up to $400 mln in Dubai decarbonisation firm Positive Zero
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
BlackRock will invest up to $400 million in Dubai-based decarbonisation company Positive Zero through a diversified infrastructure fund, Positive Zero said in a statement on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Positive Zero
- BlackRock
- Dubai
Advertisement