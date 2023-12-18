Left Menu

Polish truckers resume blockade of main crossing at Ukrainian border, Kyiv says

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:30 IST
Polish truckers on Monday resumed their blockade of the main crossing at the Ukrainian border, a week after it was lifted, Ukraine's border service said.

"Today, after 15:00 (1300 GMT), Polish carriers began a protest action on the access roads to the Dorohusk - Yahodyn checkpoint," the service said on Telegram messenger, citing information from the Polish border guard.

Ukrainian transport officials were not immediately available for comment.

