Polish truckers resume blockade of main crossing at Ukrainian border, Kyiv says

Polish truckers on Monday resumed their blockade of the main crossing at the Ukrainian border, a week after it was lifted, Ukraine's border service said.

"Today, after 15:00 (1300 GMT), Polish carriers began a protest action on the access roads to the Dorohusk - Yahodyn checkpoint," the service said on Telegram messenger, citing information from the Polish border guard.

Ukrainian transport officials were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)