EU plans Feb 1 summit on budget, including Ukraine funding - EU's Michel

The European Union will hold an extraordinary summit on February 1 to discuss its multi-annual budget, including funding for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

EU leaders agreed last week to open membership talks with Ukraine, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro ($54.6 billion) package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary. ($1 = 0.9152 euros)

