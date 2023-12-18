Left Menu

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:50 IST
Schiphol proposes 460,000 flights for 2024 -document
The owner of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has proposed accepting around 460,000 flights in 2024, fewer than the airline industry demands but more than environmentalist and residents' groups would like to see, according to a planning document seen by Reuters.

The number of flights at Schiphol, one of Europe's largest hubs, is in doubt after the Dutch government in November was forced to scrap plans for a cap at 452,000 flights following pressure from the airline industry, the United States, and the European Union.

