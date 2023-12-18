Left Menu

Delhi govt asks DMRC for report on woman's death at metro station

The Delhi government has written to the DMRC seeking a detailed report on the death of a woman after she was dragged along the platform as her sari got stuck in the door of a train, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.The incident took place on Thursday at the Inderlok Metro Station here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:58 IST
Delhi govt asks DMRC for report on woman's death at metro station
The Delhi government has written to the DMRC seeking a detailed report on the death of a woman after she was dragged along the platform as her sari got stuck in the door of a train, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Inderlok Metro Station here. The 35-year-old woman, Reena, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the commissioner of the Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into the incident.

Talking to reporters outside the Delhi Assembly, Gahlot said, ''We have written to the MD, DMRC asking about the report and have asked them to share it with us. We have also asked for details about their compensation policy. The DMRC should take steps to rehabilitate them (victim's family)''.

Reena's husband died around seven years ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

In a post on X, Gahlot shared a copy of the letter sent to the DMRC.

''An incident of death of a 35 years old woman, who suffered severe brain and chest injuries on 14.12.2023 when a train dragged her for several metres at Inderiok Station after her clothes got struck in the door has been reported. This incident has raised concern regarding the efficiency of safety mechanisms deployed by DMRC,'' he said in the letter.

The minister directed that the period within which the Commission shall be submitting its inquiry report be indicated.

''A copy of the inquiry report of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, be shared with me,'' he said.

Gahlot said the deceased was a poor widow and is survived by her 10-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

''It has been reported in the media that all the relatives are hesitant to adopt the orphan kids as they are themselves financially constrained. It, is therefore, essential that adequate financial help is extended to the orphan kids so that their education and other requirements are met. Please indicate the policy of Delhi Metro in this regard and the proposal of financial help to the orphan kids,'' he said.

The children have sought from the government financial compensation in the form of a fixed deposit.

