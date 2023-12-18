Left Menu

Taiwan's Yang Ming to divert ships through Cape from Red Sea

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:59 IST
Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation will divert any of its ships sailing through the Red Sea of Gulf of Aden via the Cape of Good Hope for the next two weeks amid escalating attacks on ships, the company said on Monday.

"For our vessels currently or potentially sailing through high-risk maritime area in the next two weeks, there will be an immediate diversion around the Cape of Good Hope, or waiting in a safe location," it said in a customer advisory.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the high-risk region and will make real-time, adaptive adjustments to our vessels and routes in response to changes in the situation, ensuring the safety of the transportation."

