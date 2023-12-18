Mumbai: Fire in Santacruz hotel doused, no report of injuries

A fire erupted in a hotel in the Mumbai suburb of Santacruz on Monday evening, but there was no report of any injuries, officials said.

A civic official said the fire broke out in the Juhu Residency Hotel, located on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West), at 5.11 pm and was doused at 6:20pm.

''Four fire engines and other vehicles were deployed for the dousing operation. Four pumps were used after cutting the electric supply of the hotel,'' he said.

''The flames were confined to the 3rd and 4th floors of the hotel. The cause of the fire is not yet known and a probe is underway. No one is injured in the incident,'' he informed.

The four-storey property is located opposite JW Marriott Hotel, a luxury hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)