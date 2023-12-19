EIB grants €175M loan to expand NFH's fibre optic network in Germany

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is granting a €175 million loan to Northern Fiber Holding Group (NFH) for the expansion of its fibre optic network in northern Germany. The loan comes in addition to a €240 million financing round that the company closed in April 2023 and is a milestone as it is the first structured loan for the roll-out of fibre optic networks in Germany.

NFH is the digital infrastructure platform of UBS Asset Management in Germany. The EIB loan comes in addition to bank financing provided by Norddeutsche Landesbank (NordLB), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), Kommunalkredit, Raiffeisen-Bank International (RBI), Triodos Bank (Triodos) and the KFW-Bankengruppe.

The loans totalling €415 million will be used to develop a fibre optic network in northern Germany that aims to connect up to 500 000 households in less densely populated regions.

Germany is far behind other European countries in rolling out fibre broadband networks. This project will support the targets of the German Digital Strategy and the European Digital Compass to provide all households with gigabit connectivity by 2030. Some of the project costs are expected to be financed using operational cash flows when the network is in use.

NFH was advised by Macquarie Capital and Hogan Lovell, EIB by Ashurst.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who oversees financing in Germany, said: “The EIB is proud to support the comprehensive expansion of the much-needed fibre optic network in Germany. Fibre optic networks are the backbone of the digitalisation of the economy, which is the prerequisite of future success in modernising and transforming industry and services in the country.”

NFH CFO Franz von Abendroth added: “We are very proud to have attracted the EIB to finance this project. This underlines the positive development and the solid strategy of the NFH in the German fibre optic market. The previous financiers welcomed the inclusion of the EIB into the consortium to foster the roll-out of the fibre network to all households in the region.”

NFH CEO Richard Krause said: “There is movement in the German fibre optic market: With the new acquisition, we are also creating important cross-regional synergy effects that will sustainably stimulate the German fibre optic market and from which our customers will benefit.”

UBS Asset Management Head of Infrastructure Equity Andrew Morris explained: “The commitment of the EIB to NFH demonstrates confidence in our investment plans in northern Germany, and the importance of NFH as a key rural player in the German fibre market.”