Left Menu

Volume of UPI transactions grew at 147 pc annually over past 5 years: Centre

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:03 IST
Volume of UPI transactions grew at 147 pc annually over past 5 years: Centre
image: Pexels.com. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have grown from 92 crore in financial year 2017-18 to 8,375 crore in 2022-23 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147 per cent in terms of volume, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday. Similarly, the value of UPI transactions has grown from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 139 lakh crore in 2022-23 at a CAGR of 168 per cent.

UPI has achieved 8,572 crore transactions during the current financial year till December 11, 2023. UPI has been the major driving force in the overall growth of digital payment transactions in the country accounting for 62 per cent of digital payment transactions in 2022-23, the minister said in the reply.

Separately, the minister informed the House that the year-on-year growth in the value of banknotes in circulation has decreased from 9.9 per cent in 2021-22 to 7.8 per cent in 2022-23. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

It has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace. India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation and the government and the central bank have been instrumental in driving the globalisation of India's digital payment infrastructure.

A key emphasis of the Indian government has also been on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India alone; other countries, too, benefit from it. So far, several countries, including Sri Lanka, France, the UAE, and Singapore, have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023