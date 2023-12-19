Two killed, five injured as speeding SUV rams into bike in Gurugram

Two persons were killed while five others, including two women, suffered injuries after an speeding SUV hit a motorbike here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm on Sunday when the SUV rammed into the motorbike at Rajiv Chowk underpass here, they added.

The car's driver lost control of the vehicle, following which it hit a divider, and flipped to the other side of the road, the police said.

Seven persons who were injured in the accident and were admitted to a hospital, they added.

The bike rider Suresh Chand (45) who got hit by the SUV died during treatment on Sunday night, while Vipin Yadav (28) who was driving the car succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families on Monday after the post-mortem, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the nephew of the deceased bike rider, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station here, they added.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said the accident occurred due to overspeeding. The matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)