One Iraqi officer killed, one injured in plane crash in Iraq's Tuz Khurmatu -state media

One Iraqi military officer was killed and one was injured in a plane crash due to a technical malfunction in Iraq's northern town of Tuz Khurmatu, the state news agency (INA) said on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.

A technical malfunction occurred, leading to the plane's crash during implementation of the security plan for the provincial council elections, the Iraqi Defence Ministry added.

