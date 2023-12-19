One Iraqi officer killed, one injured in plane crash in Iraq's Tuz Khurmatu -state media
One Iraqi military officer was killed and one was injured in a plane crash due to a technical malfunction in Iraq's northern town of Tuz Khurmatu, the state news agency (INA) said on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.
A technical malfunction occurred, leading to the plane's crash during implementation of the security plan for the provincial council elections, the Iraqi Defence Ministry added.
