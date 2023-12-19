Left Menu

COAI applauds progressive telecommunications bill 2023

The bill, spearheaded by the forward-thinking Telecom Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has garnered appreciation from industry leaders for its comprehensive approach to strengthening the telecommunications landscape in the country.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) expressed its welcome to the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, presented in the Parliament today. The bill, spearheaded by the Telecom Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has garnered appreciation from industry leaders for its comprehensive approach to strengthening the telecommunications landscape in the country.

A key highlight of the bill is its emphasis on creating robust telecom networks. The inclusion of a well-defined chapter on Right of Way (RoW) is particularly noteworthy. The bill ensures the granting of RoW in a non-discriminatory manner, coupled with a clear declaration that this network will not be subject to taxes, levies, cess, fees, or duties on the property.

COAI lauded the bill's provisions that prevent coercive actions such as sealing or shutdowns without due permission from the Central Government. These measures are anticipated to facilitate the seamless expansion of digital connectivity, reaching every corner of the nation.

The bill introduces clarifications and specifications regarding penalties, introducing a proportional and nexus-based approach to offences. This, according to industry experts, is a progressive step that is poised to boost industry confidence and enhance the ease of doing business in the telecommunications sector.

A significant regulatory shift in the bill is the replacement of 'license' with 'authorization.' This change simplifies the overall regulatory landscape for telecom services, aligning with the evolving dynamics of the industry. Recognizing the importance of national security, the bill incorporates stringent provisions against unlawful interception of messages or unauthorized access.

Moreover, it restricts the authorization of Internet shutdowns to the Central Government, ensuring continued, uninterrupted, and seamless telecom connectivity for all citizens. Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, expressed optimism about the positive impact of the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, on the industry.

The bill's comprehensive provisions and forward-looking approach are expected to pave the way for a robust and secure telecommunications framework in India. As the bill progresses through parliamentary procedures, industry stakeholders remain hopeful for its swift implementation, fostering an era of heightened connectivity and regulatory clarity in the telecom sector. (ANI)

