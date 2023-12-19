2 killed, 12 injured in road accident in UP

Two men were killed and 12 people injured when a dumper truck hit two vehicles and a handcart parked on the side of a road here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday evening near the Mahadev intersection here.

The dumper truck hit a motorcycle, e-rickshaw and a handcart, killing Sunil (22) and Sachin (23) and injuring 12 others, the police officer said.

The injured were rushed to the community health centre from where they were referred to a hospital for better treatment, he said, adding that the dumper truck has been impounded and the driver was taken into custody.

