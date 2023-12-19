Left Menu

MITS Healthcare Unveils Ambitious Global Expansion, Appoints Shilpa Chandel as CEO in a Bold Move Towards Women Empowerment

MITS Group will expand across India and abroad, said MK Bhatia Founder and Chairman of MITS Group, we already got licenses in Canada, London and Dubai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:06 IST
MITS Healthcare Unveils Ambitious Global Expansion, Appoints Shilpa Chandel as CEO in a Bold Move Towards Women Empowerment
MITS Healthcare Unveils Ambitious Global Expansion, Appoints Shilpa Chandel as CEO in a Bold Move Towards Women Empowerment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ATK New Delhi [India], December 19: MITS Group will expand across India and abroad, said MK Bhatia Founder and Chairman of MITS Group, we already got licenses in Canada, London and Dubai.

In the changed scenario of expansion, MK Bhatia, showing his commitment towards his colleagues announced 5 new directors including the new CEO of MITS Group. He said that this step is to show the trust and confidence of MITS Group in its colleagues. This will set an example, while he gave the message to everyone to work harmoniously in their workplace with such affinity. It is noteworthy that soon MK Bhatia is launching a seed funding platform for the youth, so that they can raise funds for their startup ideas. He believes that India is a country of 70 crore youth and the roadmap to become a world leader will be in this in the future. Youth power will decide, that is why he is keen to convert all the ideas of the youth into successful startups with respect.

It is worth mentioning that Shilpa is among the first four colleagues of the company. She has been serving the company continuously for 8 years. A few years ago, she was made a director. Now, keeping in mind her capabilities, the founder director of the company, MK Bhatia, appointed her as the CEO. By giving the title, the message of women empowerment has been given in true sense. She says that moving away from familyism in companies and giving recognition to colleagues, especially women, is a unique achievement in itself. Putting herself on the CEO's chair, Shilpa described her journey of 8 years as the milestone of working with peace, love and passion. On one hand, she thanked MK Bhatia and her colleagues and on the other hand, she thanked them with full devotion, respect and love. Gave the message to get involved in your work with peace and determination and said that this chair can be yours tomorrow. If you keep working for the company with true dedication, then the stairs of success will reach you all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023